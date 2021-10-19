Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Data Analyst – Contract Management,

Industry: I.T Solutions,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Competitive , CSS

Our client is a leading IT Solutions company in the country. They seek to hire a well-experienced Master Data Analyst – Contract Management. The job holder in liaison with other stakeholders is responsible for updating and ensuring the integrity of the TCCL BP master data, contract creation in the ERP System, and reviewing all contracts before they are formalized to ensure the company is not exposed to potential future unforeseen liabilities.

Key Responsibilities

BP Master Data

Validating and Creation of new business partners (Suppliers/Customers & Employees) in the ERP System upon receipt of the requisite account opening forms.

Update details of the new bill to / ship to address and contact person details as and when required by the business.

Ensure that master data completeness and integrity are adhered to.

Ensure all relevant supporting documents are adequately maintained and filed.

Contract Management.

Maintain an up-to-date contract register for all contracts in the ERP system and physically maintain a complete filing system for the contracts.

Create contracts in the ERP system as and when new contracts are sold.

Review all contracts to assure accuracy and appropriateness of contract text.

To highlight risk clauses that could affect the Company while reviewing contracts be they, payment terms, performance obligations, legal clauses, or otherwise.

Analyze contracts for profitability and circulate monthly reports of all contracts reviewed in the month.

Analyze all contracts/machines billed / non-billed and circulate monthly reports of the machines not billed as per contracts.

Create equipment cards for all new leasing machines deployed in the market.

Update any movement in the machine at the equipment card whenever a machine is returned.

Allocate machines in the equipment cards whenever a machine changes from one customer to the other.

Add or remove machines from contracts whenever there is a new addendum or change in the number of machines deployed.

Terminating contracts whenever the contracts expire or either party terminates the contracts

Advice business on all contracts that are about to expire well in advance for renewal purpose

Closely liaise with the Sales coordinators, Procurement, and Accounts Payable teams while creating new business partners or contracts in the system.

Closely liaise with the credit control and sales coordinators for the creation of new customer accounts.

Work closely with the sales coordinator for updating additional bills to / ship to addresses and contact person details.

Work closely with the internal auditor to enhance and maintain the integrity of the BP master data.

Liaise with the supervisor, billing team, and business while reviewing contracts for profitability and billing gaps.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Data Analyst – Contract Management) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 30th October 2021