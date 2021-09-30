Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Operations Data Analyst Fellow

About Sanergy

Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:

We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation solutions. Watch here!

We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in cities. Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!

We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery systems.

Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerator; by Fast Company as one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.

About the role

The Operations Data Analyst Fellow will be responsible for supporting operations and helping managers decide how to make decisions using operations data in ways that will ensure data inputs from various sources are delivered in a structured agreed format for decision making.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collating all necessary business and operation data from various sources and summarizing in an agreeable format.

Working closely with the operations planning team in identification on areas of improvement in relation to data quality, storage and retrieval from the various data sources.

Support operation and sales teams in keeping track of actuals vs budgets performances and report variances for corrective actions.

Working closely with the operation leads in planning of operation resources and identifying areas of improvements in the budgeting process.

Participate in strategic initiatives implementation: ensure proper communication between involved functions/departments within the organization.

Any other duties as assigned by your supervisor.

Qualifications

Degree in a Business related field Finance or Accounting field

Background in accounting minimum CPA II or equivalent qualification

Proficient in advance Ms Excel. Added advantage working with google suite applications.

Outstanding presentation, reporting and communication skills.

Demonstrable problem solving skills.

Has great analytical skills.

Ability to work with a team and pays attention to detail.

Ability to be adaptable, flexible and change ready.

Job Location

Nairobi

Application Deadline

12th October 2021

How To Apply

Click here to Apply

Sanergy is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualified persons are encouraged to apply.

NOTE TO APPLICANTS

SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING). SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT ASK FOR INFORMATION PERTAINING TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS AND ANY OTHER PERSONAL INFORMATION OUTSIDE THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.