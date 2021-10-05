Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CUSTOMER RELATIONS OFFICER

LOCATION: NAIROBI

Our Client offering courier services is looking for a Customer Relations Officer to be based in their Nairobi Office.

Salary Offered: 25,000

Administration

Keeping the Office Clean and Organized

Receiving Calls and handling queries

Handling walk-in customers and closing walk in sales.

Handling all incoming mail (Physical mail and email)

Maintaining supplier and customer database in soft copy.

Preparing and processing all customer invoices and payments.

Following up on payments from customers.

Co-ordinate with company riders for collections and deliveries.

Allocate and manage rider delivery schedule on a daily basis to ensure balance and efficiency of deliveries.

Performing any other duties that may be assigned.

Requirements

Minimum Education level: Diploma in Business Management

One year working experience

Good IT Skills Ms Office suite (Word, Excel)

Organized and responsible

Good multi-tasker with attention to detail

Ability to meet strict deadlines

Efficient and a quick learner

Good Customer Service Skills

How To Apply

If your background and competence meet the above requirements, please send your application letter, Send your application letter and CV to primestaffconsult@gmail.com

Deadline: 21st October 2021.