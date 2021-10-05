Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

CUSTOMER RELATIONS OFFICER

LOCATION: NAIROBI

Our Client offering courier services is looking for a Customer Relations Officer to be based in their Nairobi Office.

Salary Offered: 25,000

Administration

  • Keeping the Office Clean and Organized
  • Receiving Calls and handling queries
  • Handling walk-in customers and closing walk in sales.
  • Handling all incoming mail (Physical mail and email)
  • Maintaining supplier and customer database in soft copy.
  • Preparing and processing all customer invoices and payments.
  • Following up on payments from customers.
  • Co-ordinate with company riders for collections and deliveries.
  • Allocate and manage rider delivery schedule on a daily basis to ensure balance and efficiency of deliveries.
  • Performing any other duties that may be assigned.

Requirements

  • Minimum Education level: Diploma in Business Management
  • One year working experience
  • Good IT Skills Ms Office suite (Word, Excel)
  • Organized and responsible
  • Good multi-tasker with attention to detail
  • Ability to meet strict deadlines
  • Efficient and a quick learner
  • Good Customer Service Skills

How To Apply

If your background and competence meet the above requirements, please send your application letter, Send your application letter and CV to primestaffconsult@gmail.com

Deadline: 21st October 2021.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply