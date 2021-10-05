Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
CUSTOMER RELATIONS OFFICER
LOCATION: NAIROBI
Our Client offering courier services is looking for a Customer Relations Officer to be based in their Nairobi Office.
Salary Offered: 25,000
Administration
- Keeping the Office Clean and Organized
- Receiving Calls and handling queries
- Handling walk-in customers and closing walk in sales.
- Handling all incoming mail (Physical mail and email)
- Maintaining supplier and customer database in soft copy.
- Preparing and processing all customer invoices and payments.
- Following up on payments from customers.
- Co-ordinate with company riders for collections and deliveries.
- Allocate and manage rider delivery schedule on a daily basis to ensure balance and efficiency of deliveries.
- Performing any other duties that may be assigned.
Requirements
- Minimum Education level: Diploma in Business Management
- One year working experience
- Good IT Skills Ms Office suite (Word, Excel)
- Organized and responsible
- Good multi-tasker with attention to detail
- Ability to meet strict deadlines
- Efficient and a quick learner
- Good Customer Service Skills
How To Apply
If your background and competence meet the above requirements, please send your application letter, Send your application letter and CV to primestaffconsult@gmail.com
Deadline: 21st October 2021.
