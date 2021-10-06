Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Care Representative

KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.

Your Role

As Customer Care Representative, you will play a front-line role in resolving customer issues and ensuring customer satisfaction. You will answer questions about KOKO, address complaints, resolve issues and drive customer satisfaction and retention.

Responsibilities

Answer inbound phone calls from current and prospective KOKO customers and agents

Place outbound phone calls to current customers to solicit feedback, provide support and drive KOKO Fuel consumption

Conduct in-person field visits to current customer to deliver the highest quality of support

Address customer questions and concerns to ensure satisfactory issue resolution

Give voice to KOKO customers by understanding and reporting recurring questions and issues

Communicate openly and honestly with KOKO customers

Build, manage, and maintain strong, positive customer relationships

Follow existing KOKO Customer Care processes and escalate customer queries and issues to management, as appropriate

Qualifications

1+ year of work experience, preferably in a customer service roles

Strong phone contact handling and active listening skills

Empathetic customer orientation and ability to adapt and respond to challenging situations

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Proficiency with Gmail and Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides)

Familiarity with customer management systems (Zen Desk, Fresh Service, Queue Metrics) preferred

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively

Results orientation and comfort in a performance-driven work environment

Positive, upbeat attitude ready to support KOKO’s customers and agents

Proficiency in English and Swahili

How to Apply

KOKO Networks does not charge any fees to candidates who apply for jobs, at any stage of the application process. We do not require statutory documentation until you have accepted an offer from KOKO. We do not charge fees to process statutory documentation. If you receive a request for payment to apply for a job at KOKO, it is likely fraudulent. Please email hr@kokonetworks.com if you have any questions.

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

