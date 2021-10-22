Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Quality Assurance Senior Manager

Africa

Reporting to: Director, Global Customer Quality

Job Tier Level: C3

Direct Reportees: Quality Managers (Africa VI)

Position Description

The job holder will define and specify activities, processes and standards to fulfill the quality requirements for manufactured materials, components and products. He will continuously monitor the quality of products received, stored, dispatched to ensure all meet set and agreed standards so as to drive consistent product experience to the end customer across markets. (Africa)

R&Rs

Quality management: Sample and visually monitor quality of all import’s products, Local manufacturing product, stocks in the trade, received, and ensure all product being dispatched meet the quality requirements and product labeling to comply with country specific quality standards,

Analysis: Ensure to drive and guide primary analysis of customer return, field defects and ensure to deliver the analysis reports to Manufacturers for improvement. Follow-up for timely implementations of solutions. Weekly and monthly analysis report to Product Quality & engineering team. Lead and drive the solution for Non-product related & customer awareness related issue,

Project Management: Track data, identify improvement projects and manage cross functional implementation to maintain and improve quality standards,

Data Management: Set and Audit data accuracy in system and Ensure that Data input to system is accurate and complete for product failure rate analysis. Proactively and consistently highlighting any field failure and ensure follow-up for timely actions and implementation of solution,

Auditing, monitoring, and determining the quality of Local manufacturing processes and/or outputs against defined internal and regulatory standards. Auditing of Cross functional departments i.e. Service centers, ware-house, call centers, etc. to ensure that Pre-defined protocols are being followed which leads to customer satisfaction,

Training & Guidance: Training to teams across Africa, coaching & guidance to execute the quality improvement activities, special Quality drive execution and time to time Quality project execution,

Safety: Ensure and coordinate all safety and quality standards are adhered to from the point of product storage and movement within the Warehouse, support with communication of and adherence with the company wide safety awareness initiative ensuring a safe, productive work environment for all & respective in-house service/repair centers. Organizing for the disposal of unrepairable goods,

Reports: Manage Weekly and monthly MRM (management review meeting) report for Africa. Report and troubleshoot manufacturing process deviations and defects in finished goods,

Maintain the infrastructure and systems necessary to consistently ensure the timely delivery of quality products.

KPIs

Turnaround time (TAT) Improve speed of Issue identification, timely and accurate data diagnosis, containment, & resolution,

Product Defect Rate improvement,

Auditing & Improvement,

Carry out inspection and Analysis within specified time,

Gap Analysis and Improvement plan,

Meet all safety KPI,

Weekly and monthly QC reports Daily.

Desired Skills and Experience

A degree in a Technical related field (Electronics preferable) – a Diploma in Quality Control Management will be an added advantage,

Six Sigma, Quality Gates, Quality tools and Audit certifications are desired,

Minimum of 6-10 years in a busy quality assurance and product development environment in a manufacturing set-up – Consumer electronics/Home Appliances or Solar Appliances Preferable,

Well versed and deep understanding of quality management processes, and procedures,

Working knowledge of MS office application, well versed in presentations and had been interacted with cross functions teams, Suppliers and Market,

Strong mindset for continuous improvement and meeting or exceeding expectations and able to demonstrate complete discretion and confidentiality,

Superior verbal and written communication skills (multiple language will be an advantage), with an emphasis on tact and diplomacy (Swahili language knowledge is preferable),

Excellent organizational, multi-tasking and time-management skills,

Passion for social enterprise, development of people and environmental benefits.

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements should submit their CV and cover letter to hr.africa@dlight.com before 29 th October 2021.