Customer Service Officer
Job Description
The incumbent will be responsible for issuance of quotations, providing excellent customer service, capturing accurate customer information and ensuring quality documentation as per the company’s specifications
KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Debiting of premiums and processing of policy documents
- Debiting and processing of renewal endorsements
- Processing and checking of underwriting Documents
- Issuing of Endorsements
- Issuing & signing of Motor Certificates
- Issuing and signing of yellow cards
- Review and dispatch of notices
- Ensure that work is done within the set standards of service
- Do a detailed weekly mail reports on outstanding work.
- Give quality customer service to all our clients.
- Safe keeping of motor certificates and yellow cards.
- Perform any other duties as may be required by the management.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Good Communication Skills
- Computer Literate
QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE
- Bachelors Degree
- Industry qualifications an added advantage.
- 1 year experience in the Insurance industry
