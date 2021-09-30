Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Service Officer

Job Description

The incumbent will be responsible for issuance of quotations, providing excellent customer service, capturing accurate customer information and ensuring quality documentation as per the company’s specifications

KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Debiting of premiums and processing of policy documents

Debiting and processing of renewal endorsements

Processing and checking of underwriting Documents

Issuing of Endorsements

Issuing & signing of Motor Certificates

Issuing and signing of yellow cards

Review and dispatch of notices

Ensure that work is done within the set standards of service

Do a detailed weekly mail reports on outstanding work.

Give quality customer service to all our clients.

Safe keeping of motor certificates and yellow cards.

Perform any other duties as may be required by the management.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Good Communication Skills

Computer Literate

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE

Bachelors Degree

Industry qualifications an added advantage.

1 year experience in the Insurance industry

How To Apply

