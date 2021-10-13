Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of dividing the Mt Kenya region after claiming to be the region’s kingpin.

On Saturday, Ruto, who spoke in Laikipia County, declared himself as Mt Kenya kingpin, saying that any other leader who wants votes from the vote-rich region must negotiate with him.

But speaking on Tuesday, Munya accused the second in command of disrespecting the Mt Kenya region to a point where he openly declared to own the region.

Munya, a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, added that Ruto was preaching unity in other areas but was keen on splitting Mt Kenya into factions and reportedly harbored ulterior motives for its people.

“There are people traversing this area claiming that they own it. They stand on the mountain and call it their own.

“How dare they do that? Let us respect each other.

“Even if we do not have anything to offer (a presidential candidate) but votes,” Munya wondered.

Munya further warned the Mt Kenya electorate from aligning with Ruto’s brand of politics which he claimed was dictatorial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST