Sunday, October 31, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has endorsed the candidate whom she wants to govern Nairobi in 2022.

Ida, who is likely to be the next First lady of the country, on Saturday, said after thorough screening of the candidates who are contesting for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, Westlands MP, Timothy Wetangula, is the best candidate to govern the busy metropolis.

In her written statement, Ida courageously stated that Tim Wanyonyi is like her elder son who at the same time has a vision to properly rule Nairobi city council and its fraternity.

“We will ensure that we support him so that he becomes the next Nairobi governor in the 2022 general election under the Orange Democratic Party (ODM)” Ida said.

This is a big boost to Tim Wanyonyi since Raila Odinga’s family has a large influence in Nairobi politics especially in Kibra, Langata, Mathare, and Ruaraka constituencies.

