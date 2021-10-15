Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 October 2021 – Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her hunk baby daddy, Frankie, have raised eyebrows after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Corazon went ahead and posted suggestive messages about her relationship with Frankie.

She said she felt sad and lonely and that she wants to be genuinely happy.

“I feel so alone and sad. I want to have a genuine smile again, to be really happy,” she wrote.

The pregnant socialite, who is expecting her second child with Frankie, said she was the kind of a person who would flip if her man was cheating on her but she no longer cares.

“I used to be that woman who would put 2 & 2 together and flip it out.

“I was so hard on MF not playing me until I realized my worth.

“Now I don’t care what he is doing behind my back.

“You lost a good person. I know all the things I come with and have to offer.” She added.

