Thursday, October 7, 2021 – A report from the Controller of Budget (CoB) has dropped a bombshell on the endemic corruption in President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto’s offices.

The report revealed how staff in Uhuru and Ruto’s office misapplied a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that was meant for development.

According to CoB, the Presidency spent the Ksh80.78 billion loan from the IMF to pay salaries that exceeded the budget that was initially planned for.

The Executive office used Ksh18.16 billion from another Ksh70.17 billion loan meant for the state departments for housing, urban development, and ICT and Innovation to pay salaries and allowances.

Another Ksh8.64 billion was spent on salaries and allowances compared to Ksh2.26 billion that was used a year earlier.

“There were instances where revenue from loans and grants meant to fund development activities was applied to the recurrent budget,” the report read.

In the report, allowances and salaries for staff in the Office of the President and his Deputy grew each quarter and in March the wages had increased to Ksh5.43 billion from Ksh355.8 million the previous year.

The Ministry of Interior salaries increased by Ksh4.5 billion to Ksh92.18 billion.

This comes even as Kenyans had condemned the IMF for giving the government loans which were squandered and left the country overburdened with debt.

A petition by Kenyans to have the latest Ksh255 billion loan from the IMF reverted was initiated by the civil society.

Over 160,000 Kenyans signed the online petition, asking the IMF to cancel the approved loan as previous disbursements to Kenya were lost through graft.

