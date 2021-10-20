Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has assured President Uhuru Kenyatta he will extend his legacy once elected as President in 2022.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day celebration at Wang’uru Stadium on Wednesday, Ruto assured Uhuru that he will safeguard his legacy using the Bottom Up economic model.

The DP praised Uhuru as a transformational leader whose reputation and development agenda would guide his successors.

“I assure you that as your deputy for nine years, your legacy and agenda and transformation of our nation together with the bottom-up approach will drive this country,” Ruto stated as the crowd cheered on.

Uhuru, who favours a trickle-down economic model rather than Ruto’s bottom-up approach, was also spotted laughing at the DP’s thinly veiled attack.

The DP further claimed to speak on behalf of all opposition leaders who had attended the meeting, when he assured Uhuru that they would work in unison and champion for peace and posterity.

“I want to give you the assurance that we will build on your legacy and ensure that the agendas you leave behind are not left uncompleted.

“We will work together as a people in a peaceful manner, respecting everyone’s rights and being tolerant with each other.

“Your legacy as a transformational leader will set standards for leaders who will come after you. Today, we celebrate you as our leader, your Excellency,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST