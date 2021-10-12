Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – A section of leaders from the Coastal region have accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party of favouring some candidates and threatened to jump ship.

Speaking on Tuesday, the leaders accused the Raila Odinga-led party of giving some influential candidates direct nomination tickets, instead of allowing the candidates to contest in a free and fair poll.

Led by Juma Renson Mboya, who doubles up as ODM chair for Jomvu Sub- County, the leaders expressed their displeasure with some candidates from the region, bragging that they are sure they will be given direct tickets.

“Huyu mama tuko naye ODM, lakini Kuna watu wanasema certificate washapewa, so Nikama mama Zamzam anapoteza wakati. Tunazungumza peupe tukisema tunataka uhuru na haki ya kuchagua watu, na kama haitakuwa ivo, watadhalilisha wapiga kura na wanyonge, tunayo hatua ambao sisi tutachukua kwa kuwa tunaenda uchaguzi kuchanguliwa” Mboya said.

Addressing the same forum, Mama Zamzam Mohamed, a political activist, advised the former Prime Minister to consider retraining active grassroots leaders and combat the conspiracy being hatched to give direct ODM tickets to influential aspirants.

The leaders also revealed that if ODM won’t address, this, they will join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST