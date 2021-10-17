Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Stores Clerk

KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.

Your Role:

As Store Clerk, you will be responsible for managing day to day movement of network hardware and general office inventory. You’ll closely work with the supply chain in placing and receiving orders, organizing them and maintaining accurate inventory records

Responsibilities

Issue parts to maintenance, deployment and other office functions Managing all the incoming and outgoing merchandise of the company.

Organizing items in the routine place according to the warehouse terms.

Inspecting the stocks and reporting about the damaged products.

Maintaining inventory stocks as well as shipment records.

Recording all the stock received using ERP software and other provided tools.

Managing cleanliness and tidiness of the warehouse on a day to day basis.

Maintain customer satisfaction through professional conduct and engagements

Ensure adherence to Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Management System requirements

Qualifications

A Diploma in a related discipline

Prior experience working as a store or warehouse clerk

Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills A team player able to work effectively with others and independently with minimal supervision

Appreciation of ISO 45001:2018 and other related safety standards

KOKO Networks does not charge any fees to candidates who apply for jobs, at any stage of the application process. We do not require statutory documentation until you have accepted an offer from KOKO. We do not charge fees to process statutory documentation. If you receive a request for payment to apply for a job at KOKO, it is likely fraudulent. Please email hr@kokonetworks.com if you have any questions.

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

How to Apply

APPLY FOR THIS JOB