PORT CLERK

JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Job Title: C&F CLERK
Reports to: C&F MANAGER
Department: OPERATIONS
Location: NAIROBI

Job Purpose:

To support the C&F Manager with close execution and coordination of all clearing and forwarding related operations, ensuring safe and efficient clearance of inbound and outbound goods.

Responsibilities

• Removing of containers.
• Verification of units.
• Loading containers.
• Removal of units.
• Following up Shipping Lines.
• Ability to lodge IDF on Kentrade is a bonus.

Education & Experience

• Diploma in Clearing and forwarding
• 3-5 years relevant work Experience.
• Basic computer skills; proficient in Microsoft word and excel
• Must be conversant with the KRA clearance procedures
• Knowledge of documentation requirements
• Must have the ability to able to clear along borders.
• An overall professional and positive attitude
• Good interpersonal relations, communication skills and possess a high degree of integrity, honesty and confidentiality.
• Must have knowledge of government procedures relating to imports & exports as well as knowledge of customs laws pertaining to Kenya as well as the East African Community.

Personal Attributes and Competencies:

  • Excellent command of English language;
  • Excellent Interpersonal skills;
  • Excellent communication skills;
  • Information management skills;

How To Apply

If you feel up to the task and meet the above qualifications, send your applications to admin.kenya@cjsmartcargo.com by close of business, Friday 16th October 2021. .

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

