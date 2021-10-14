Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
PORT CLERK
JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Job Title: C&F CLERK
Reports to: C&F MANAGER
Department: OPERATIONS
Location: NAIROBI
Job Purpose:
To support the C&F Manager with close execution and coordination of all clearing and forwarding related operations, ensuring safe and efficient clearance of inbound and outbound goods.
Responsibilities
• Removing of containers.
• Verification of units.
• Loading containers.
• Removal of units.
• Following up Shipping Lines.
• Ability to lodge IDF on Kentrade is a bonus.
Education & Experience
• Diploma in Clearing and forwarding
• 3-5 years relevant work Experience.
• Basic computer skills; proficient in Microsoft word and excel
• Must be conversant with the KRA clearance procedures
• Knowledge of documentation requirements
• Must have the ability to able to clear along borders.
• An overall professional and positive attitude
• Good interpersonal relations, communication skills and possess a high degree of integrity, honesty and confidentiality.
• Must have knowledge of government procedures relating to imports & exports as well as knowledge of customs laws pertaining to Kenya as well as the East African Community.
Personal Attributes and Competencies:
- Excellent command of English language;
- Excellent Interpersonal skills;
- Excellent communication skills;
- Information management skills;
How To Apply
If you feel up to the task and meet the above qualifications, send your applications to admin.kenya@cjsmartcargo.com by close of business, Friday 16th October 2021. .
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
