PORT CLERK

JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Job Title: C&F CLERK

Reports to: C&F MANAGER

Department: OPERATIONS

Location: NAIROBI

Job Purpose:

To support the C&F Manager with close execution and coordination of all clearing and forwarding related operations, ensuring safe and efficient clearance of inbound and outbound goods.

Responsibilities

• Removing of containers.

• Verification of units.

• Loading containers.

• Removal of units.

• Following up Shipping Lines.

• Ability to lodge IDF on Kentrade is a bonus.

Education & Experience

• Diploma in Clearing and forwarding

• 3-5 years relevant work Experience.

• Basic computer skills; proficient in Microsoft word and excel

• Must be conversant with the KRA clearance procedures

• Knowledge of documentation requirements

• Must have the ability to able to clear along borders.

• An overall professional and positive attitude

• Good interpersonal relations, communication skills and possess a high degree of integrity, honesty and confidentiality.

• Must have knowledge of government procedures relating to imports & exports as well as knowledge of customs laws pertaining to Kenya as well as the East African Community.

Personal Attributes and Competencies:

Excellent command of English language;

Excellent Interpersonal skills;

Excellent communication skills;

Information management skills;

How To Apply

If you feel up to the task and meet the above qualifications, send your applications to admin.kenya@cjsmartcargo.com by close of business, Friday 16th October 2021. .

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted