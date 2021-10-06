Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Warehouse Clerk

KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.

Your Role

As a Warehouse Clerk, you will be responsible for accounting for physical stock of finished products and ensure best practice in stock management systems to enable traceability and accurate picking, and avert any stock losses and damages within and around the warehouse.

Responsibilities

Manage accurate stock transfers during the receipt of inbound shipments into the warehouse and in to loading

Monitor stock movement in the warehouses, ascertain effective product tagging, and ensure issuing procedures are followed at all times

Supervise the picking of products to loading ensuring that loaders adhere to the picking lists generated from the system

Facilitate stock movement in the warehouse and verify proper arrangement of stocks for ease of stock count and independent verification

Check that the warehouse is regularly cleaned and maintained

Ensure that all relevant procedures, SOPs and routines are followed and adhered to in line with the company policy

Qualifications

Degree /Diploma in Supply Chain, Logistics, Business Administration or related field

Minimum 1 year work experience in a busy distribution set up

Ability to multitask and prioritize work

Attention to detail

Good computer skills, working knowledge of ERP preferred

Knowledge of basic stock taking procedures

Good report writing skills

Flexibility with change in work shifts

Honesty, integrity, and ethics

How to Apply

KOKO Networks does not charge any fees to candidates who apply for jobs, at any stage of the application process. We do not require statutory documentation until you have accepted an offer from KOKO. We do not charge fees to process statutory documentation. If you receive a request for payment to apply for a job at KOKO, it is likely fraudulent. Please email hr@kokonetworks.com if you have any questions.

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

