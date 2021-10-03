Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: FILING CLERK
JOB OVERVIEW
The role is mainly to support the revenue recognition process, collection, and compliance with the information Lifecycle management
Responsibilities
- Check incoming paperwork (Invoices from P&A and Service workshop) and sort them as per date of creation.
- Create or update records with new files and information
- Store all paperwork in designated places securing the important documents
- Deal with all requests to access files and keep logs of borrowed papers
- Maintain an efficient filing system to make updating and retrieving files easier
- Follow policies and confidentiality dictations to safeguard data and information. ILM compliance.
- Monitor inventory of files, paper clips etc. and report shortages
Qualifications
- Minimum Diploma in record keeping
- O-Level Certificate (mean grade C+), minimum C+ in Mathematics
- 1 Year relevant experience
- Computer literate
- Automotive experience an added advantage
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 08-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.
