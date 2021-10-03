Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: FILING CLERK

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is mainly to support the revenue recognition process, collection, and compliance with the information Lifecycle management

 Responsibilities

  • Check incoming paperwork (Invoices from P&A and Service workshop) and sort them as per date of creation.
  • Create or update records with new files and information
  • Store all paperwork in designated places securing the important documents
  • Deal with all requests to access files and keep logs of borrowed papers
  • Maintain an efficient filing system to make updating and retrieving files easier
  • Follow policies and confidentiality dictations to safeguard data and information. ILM compliance.
  • Monitor inventory of files, paper clips etc. and report shortages

 Qualifications

  • Minimum Diploma in record keeping
  • O-Level Certificate (mean grade C+), minimum C+ in Mathematics
  • 1 Year relevant experience
  • Computer literate
  • Automotive experience an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 08-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply