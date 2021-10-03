Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: FILING CLERK

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is mainly to support the revenue recognition process, collection, and compliance with the information Lifecycle management

Responsibilities

Check incoming paperwork (Invoices from P&A and Service workshop) and sort them as per date of creation.

Create or update records with new files and information

Store all paperwork in designated places securing the important documents

Deal with all requests to access files and keep logs of borrowed papers

Maintain an efficient filing system to make updating and retrieving files easier

Follow policies and confidentiality dictations to safeguard data and information. ILM compliance.

Monitor inventory of files, paper clips etc. and report shortages

Qualifications

Minimum Diploma in record keeping

O-Level Certificate (mean grade C+), minimum C+ in Mathematics

1 Year relevant experience

Computer literate

Automotive experience an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 08-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.