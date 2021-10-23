Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – An outspoken city lawyer has come to the rescue of Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who on Friday said members of the Kikuyu community will not be in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s government in 2022.

Junet, who was speaking at the Azimio La Umoja meeting in Nyamira town, said the next government will be formed by Nyanza people and Kikuyus will be treated as visitors.

“Next government will be of the Nyanza region, Mutahi, you will come to Nyanza as visitors,” Junet said.

Junet’s statement elicited reactions from Kenyans who blasted the legislator for making such a reckless statement when Raila Odinga is yet to win the presidency.

However, city lawyer Wahome Thuku, has come to Junet’s defence, saying he is not a Luo and he didn’t speak on behalf of Luos.

“JUNET Mohamed is not a Luo. He is just a leader from Nyanza.

“The same way we have a non-Merian MP in Meru.

“And yes I agree with him totally when the Presidency goes to Nyanza, power will be in Nyanza. That’s a fact,” Wahome stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST