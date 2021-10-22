Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Citizen TV Presenter, Yvonne Okwara, is one of the most celebrated journalists in Kenya.

Having worked in various mainstream media stations, Okwara has immense knowledge when it comes to politics and national matters.

On Thursday, Okwara, who appeared on Citizen TV’s News Gang Show, asked President Uhuru Kenyatta for his response regarding the Pandora Papers.

In the letter, Okwara reminded the President to honour the promise he made to Kenyans to explain and clarify the allegations that linked him and his family to offshore wealth.

Okwara also demanded an explanation from the president as to why they avoided tax by investing in a foreign country.

The sultry and talented journalist blamed the president and his family for undermining the struggles that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is going through to meet its targets.

Two weeks ago an expose by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists(ICIJ) dubbed Pandora Papers revealed that Uhuru and his immediate family members have 13 offshore accounts in Cayman, The British Virgin Islands, and Panama.

One of the accounts had cash equivalent to Sh 3.1 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST