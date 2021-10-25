Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Citizen TV’s Editorial Director, Joe Ageyo, has advised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to fire Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, from his campaign team.

Junet, on Friday, stated that members of the Kikuyu community will be treated as visitors in Raila Odinga’s government.

Junet’s remarks have sparked a huge uproar across the political divide with many terming him as a tribalist, who is damaging the Presidential credentials of Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 poll.

In an interview with Ramogi FM on Monday morning, Joe admitted that Junet’s Statement will have huge ramifications especially in the Mount Kenya region where Raila Odinga had made substantial gains.

“He may have thought he was joking, however, it is important to realize that there is nothing like a joke as of now because whatever you say right now can be used against you in the political arena.

﻿This issue will perhaps be used in the next one or two weeks by Raila’s rivals,” Ageyo stated.

