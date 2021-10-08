Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 October 2021 – Before Marya disappeared from the limelight, she was one of the hottest female celebrities in Kenya.

She used to drive men crazy with her curvy body, beauty and sweet voice.

She is best known for the Chokoza hit song that she did with her close friend Avril.

It’s now emerging that life has taken a toll on Marya after her music career flopped.

Besides working as a sex worker in a brothel along Thika Road, she sells nudes to make ends meet.

This was revealed by Edgar Obare through his BNN Instagram page after one of her clients leaked private chats negotiating for nudes with her.

In the leaked chats, the client asks her why she doesn’t like shaving ‘down there’ and she responds by saying that her pubic hair grows fast and that’s why she is hairy most of the time.

Here are screenshots of the once-famous singer sending nudes to a client on WhatsApp.

Here are photos of Marya in her prime.

