Sunday, October 31, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has blasted Chief Justice Martha Koome, accusing her of lacking intelligence when she responded to former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga for the judges to strike.

According to Havi, is it common sense that no judge can go on strike.

The LSK President said CJ Koome lacks emotional intelligence and that she did not have to respond to the calls by the former CJ, calling on judges to go on strike.

“Chief Justice Martha Koome lacks emotional intelligence.”

“She needed not respond to Retired Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga’s call for Judges to go on strike.”

“It is common sense that Judges cannot go on strike,” Havi said.

Mutunga had on Thursday asked judges to down their tools to compel the Executive arm of government to obey court orders and rule of law.

But in response, CJ Koome told judges to disregard her predecessor’s calls and instead focus on progressive reforms to reduce the case backlog.

She noted that when Mutunga served as the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, he disapproved of any action by judges to strike.

“The implications of calling for a judicial strike are far-reaching. It is in part, calling for the suspension or dismemberment of the Constitution by excluding one arm of Government from the constitutional operations of our democratic state.”

“We must all stand together to find lesser damaging alternatives which are not at variance with our collective obligations as a people to defend the Constitution,” Koome said.

