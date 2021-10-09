Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Former Attorney General Charles Njonjo is dead

Sir Charles Mugane Njonjo was born January, 23 1920 and served as Kenya’s first Attorney General between 1963 and 1979.

He was then appointed Minister of Constitutional Affairs and served in Moi’s Government between 1980 and 1983.

Charles Njonjo was the only surviving member of Kenya’s first Cabinet in 1963

May he rest in peace and here are a few messages of condolences from Kenyans

