Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10, October 2021 – The family of Charles Njonjo has denied rumours that circulated online yester night that he is dead.

In a statement to newsrooms this morning, the family said the rumors are just ‘an exaggeration’.

They said Njonjo is alive and enjoying his weekend at home.

“Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”

“I am well and enjoying my weekend at home as we celebrate Utamaduni Day,” Njonjo said.

Rumors of Njonjo’s death circulated social media on Saturday evening and here is how some Kenyans mourned him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST