Chargehand

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the applicant must have: –

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Mean grade of C-(Minus) or its equivalent;

A Diploma in Construction Management, Building Civil Engineering or any other relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications

Met the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Job Core Competencies

Ability to undertake repairs in the areas of specialization;

Good Interpersonal relations;

Good Communication skills;

Problem-solving skills;

Confidentiality and High Integrity;

Ability to work under pressure; and

Merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Undertaking repairs in the areas of specialization;

Undertaking installations in the areas of specialization;

Routine checks of equipment in the areas of specialization;

Managing maintenance of buildings;

Setting standards for maintenance of equipment;

Liaising with users on maintenance of offices and courts;

Preparing of directorate’s maintenance work plan;

Coordinating the maintenance of generators, lifts and air conditioners;

Coordinating repair works in courts and offices.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by: –

Filling an Online Application for Employment Form available at the JSC jobs portal: www.jsc.go.ke-index.php-careers

Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application- A letter of application; Certified copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and academic transcripts; A detailed and updated curriculum vitae, to include background information such as past employment record (if any). Names of three (3) referees; two (2) professional referee and one (1) character reference; Certified copies of National Identity Card (I.D), Passport or any other relevant identifiable legal documents; Applicant’s recent coloured passport size photographs (2 No.)

Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application- Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid copies of clearance certificates from the following bodies during the interview: – KenyaRevenueAuthority Higher Education Loans Board Directorate of Criminal Investigation Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission A recognized Credit Reference Bureau;and Clearance from relevant professional body.

Applicants MUST take note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application and the same will be verified by relevant bodies.

The application must reach the Commission NOT LATER THAN 29TH OCTOBER , 2021 AT 5.00 P.M.

, 2021 AT 5.00 P.M. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates