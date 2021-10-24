Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 24, 2021 – Chaos erupted in Busia after a section of residents barricaded roads to block Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade.

A group of young people opposing DP Ruto’s presidency blocked the roads with stones, chanting anti-Ruto slogans.

The Deputy President, who is in Busia to popularise his 2022 presidential bid, did not shy away from addressing the issue, accusing his political rivals of orchestrating and using young people to cause chaos.

He shamed the politicians for paying youth to cause the violence and warned that his government will not allow bureaucrats to use young people, but rather he will create job opportunities for them.

He also urged the youth to avoid being used by politicians for their own gain and promised them that he will change the country if he is elected President in 2022.

According to reports, the Busia chaos affected Ruto so much that he scaled down his engagements in the area.

“We will remove these people who are asking the youth to carry stones.

“We want to tell those people who are using the young people of our nation, shame on you.

“The characters who are paying children of other citizens to cause violence, shame on you,” DP Ruto remarked.

During the chaos, several vehicles were reportedly destroyed.

Reports indicated that the anti-riot police intervened to pacify the situation at the Korinda area along the busy Busia – Kakamega Highway.

Drivers plying the route found themselves in the middle of the chaos, with some of their vehicles becoming collateral damage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST