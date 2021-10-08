Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Veteran KBC Swahili news presenter, Badi Muhsin, has died after a short illness, the family has confirmed.

Muhsin was a household name in the broadcasting business and without a doubt, among the best Swahili news anchors the country has ever produced

He was presented with the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) award in 2011 by retired President Mwai Kibaki, for his long and exemplary service in journalism.

The jolly and soft-spoken journalist retired a few years back but made a return to the national broadcasting soon after KBC rebranded.

According to reports, the veteran TV anchor underwent surgery to remove stones in his kidney in 2020.

May he rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.