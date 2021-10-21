Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Cashier

Our client in the hospitality industry is looking to fill in the above position, to be based in Nairobi.

Purpose of the Job

The main responsibility of the cashier is to operate the cash register to handle payments for the services rendered.

Responsibilities and duties

Operate cash machines and POS to customers’ bills

Check bills to see if the correct amount has been displayed to be presented to customers

Answer customers’ questions regarding billed items

Record totalled amounts, including expenses in restaurant’s database

Inform customers about available modes of payments

Take cash payments in exchange of services rendered

Process credit and debit card payments and ensure that customers sign receipts

Count cash in the cash register at the end of each shift and ensure that it tallies

Calculate total payments received during a time period, and reconcile this with total sales

Carry out banking regularly as per set banking policy

Skills and specifications

Should have experience of at least 1 year in a related position and in a busy restaurant setting

Excellent communication skills

Should possess good mathematical skills and computer literate

Hold a Diploma in Front Office Management or any other related field.

Must be willing to work during the night shifts, weekends and holidays

Good organizational skills

How To Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.com . This is an urgent position and will remain open until it’s filled. Only qualified candidates should apply.