Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Branch Cashier

PURPOSE:

Responsible for receipting, banking, reconciliation for daily banking Vs Receipts he is also responsible for dispatch of receipts to customers.

Responsibilities

Account for all money received on behalf of the Company, arrange for daily banking and keep all money not banked in the safe at the close of business.

Issue receipts immediately and accurately for all money collected during the day and allocate all the money receipted to specific policies or invoices immediately and before close of the business.

Reconciling daily total receipt with the total daily sales before close of business

Present banking slips, daily receipt control sheet and banking summary to the branch manager daily for cross checking and sign off.

Maintain accurate and complete cash book and petty cash records on a daily basis and update all accounts records and registers.

Prepare intermediaries’ commission payment requisitions and forward them to the Branch Manager for review and finance for approval.

Reconcile intermediary accounts as instructed by Branch manager/Finance manager.

Reconcile debtor’s accounts.

Keep and update registers of all received PD cheques and ensure prompt banking when they are due.

Keep and update records of payment of utility bills.

Facilitate prompt payment of invoices to our local service providers

Handle customer complaints related to payment

Provide input for the branch reports;

Tagging and verification of assets

Prepare member schedules premium and fund statements, utilization reports and replenishment letters to clients/ schemes;

Safe Keeping and accountability of security documents: i.e. payment receipt vouchers and receipts

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any business related field

Diploma in relevant field / Relevant technical training certificate

ATC/CPA/ACCA added advantage or part qualification in relevant professional field

part qualification in relevant professional field Up to one (1) years’ relevant experience

Skills and Attributes

Planning and Organizing skills

Interpersonal Skills

Communication Skills

How to Apply

If you have the aforementioned professional and academic qualifications and you are ready to execute the above mandate, strictly apply through:https://cic.co.ke/job-application/clearly indicating the position being applied for.

The application should reach us by close of business on 19th October 2021 through. Please note only short listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by 12th November 2021 consider your application unsuccessful.