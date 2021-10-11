Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Cash Reconciliation Officer

Purpose

Responsible for reconciling transactions to ensure correctness of all clients’ information.

Responsibilities

Identify unmatched transactions and make follow-up with the custodian and prepare reconciliation reports to the Fund Administrators and Investment dealers;

List unmatched accounts and to be remitted to the suspense accounts;

Review all daily transaction entries to verify the correctness and completeness of the captured data and advise on required actions;

Reconcile collection account and ensure that any wrong debit entries are rectified.

Reconcile the various funds’ daily cash balances between the Custodian and the in-house systems. (Administration and Fund Management System);

Prepare monthly reconciliation report of all the fund accounts and explain the variances;

File the monthly portfolio valuation reports for Fund Manager and Custody;

Work closely with Fund administrators, Investment dealers, Custodians and payment platform providers i.e. PesaLink;

Daily review of the suspense account and ensure transfer to clients’ accounts for reconciled entries.

Prepare weekly suspense position including the Aging analysis;

Prepare monthly reports for transactions at risk for submission to Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFFA).

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant business field

ACCA/CPA/CIFA (Added advantage)

Up to two (2) years’ relevant experience.

Skills and Competencies

Computer literate in MS Office and other office applications.

Understanding of the working environment /competitors.

Technical competence in asset management operations.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Problem solving skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Good analytical skills.

High attention to detail.

How to Apply

If you have the aforementioned professional and academic qualifications and you are ready to execute the above mandate, strictly apply through:https://cic.co.ke/job–application/clearly indicating the position being applied for.

The application should reach us by close of business on 19th October, 2021. Please note only short listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by 12th November, 2021 consider your application unsuccessful.