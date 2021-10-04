Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Agro Dealer Support Call Center Agent

About the Role: Apollo is seeking an experienced Call Centre agent

Your Day-to-day

Make outbound calls to farmers and partners to handle inquiries and or provide support

Diligently handle farmer’s and partner customer inquiries via telephone and/or SMS/Intercom

Manage and resolve farmers/customers/partners and Field Teams’ complaints as it pertains to the agro dealer channel.

Training Partners and their attendants with the product, promotions, referrals, technical/mobile app, and service information by clearly explaining procedures; answering questions and queries; providing information following the Company’s policies and procedures. Identify and escalate priority issues that need to be handled at a different level, and do the necessary follow-up of customer concerns.

Accurately document all customer interaction information according to standard operating procedures as the Company shall detail to you from time to time.

Daily reporting and updates of any feedback/insights/recommendations/challenges ensure high-quality results by adhering to standards and guidelines as well as identify customer service process gaps and recommend improvement in procedures. In case of process gaps where a possible solution is not insight, you can escalate it for the relevant team to follow up.

Ensure high-quality results by adhering to set KPIs as will be provided in detail to you from time to time by your supervisor.

Ensure 100% product availability at all times at the assigned cohort of partner accounts.

Troubleshoot Mobile App Related issues and provide first-level resolutions to the customer.

Treat farmers and partners with respect and maintain high standards of customer care while attending to your duties.

Take care of the company’s assets that are accorded to you individually as well as those meant for common use.

You Are

Be a holder of an undergraduate degree or a diploma certificate

Conversant with English, Kiswahili, and specific vernacular language.

Must be able to converse in Embu/Meru/Mbeere dialects

Self-driven and able to work remotely with minimal supervision.

Have basic computer skills and be familiar with Windows or Ubuntu OS.

Have a background in Customer experience support

Access to a stable internet

We

Are a collaborative team of smart and ambitious people who are dedicated to serving our customers.

Make magic happen to solve hard problems and always come with solutions when challenges arise.

Are comfortable taking risks that can result in radical scale, and understand that failures are opportunities to learn and improve.

Are considerate listeners and take the time to deeply understand and seek out ideas from the people around us, even when we disagree.

Offer a dynamic environment that fosters talent, collaboration, and growth.

Take pride in our work and share the responsibility to see it through from conception to deployment.

Back up our talk with a competitive compensation and benefits package and challenging projects.

Value autonomy, honesty, transparency, and respect. Are excited to hear from you!

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Apollo Agriculture on jobs.lever.co to apply