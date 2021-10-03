Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sokowatch is transforming communities across Africa by revolutionizing access to essential goods and services. By connecting small shops to the digital economy, we fix inefficient supply chains and provide services that were previously unavailable. Sokowatch aims to provide everything a retailer needs, no wholesalers or banks necessary.

Thousands of retailers across Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda use Sokowatch’s mobile ordering and delivery platform to receive the goods they need as quickly and cheaply as possible while also accessing growth financing for the first time. We’re looking to grow our team with highly talented and motivated employees who are excited to work in a fast-paced and dynamic startup environment.

Position: Bookkeeper

We are searching for a stellar Bookkeeper to assist our Head of Payables in verifying invoices, scheduling payments, cash management, maintaining records, and posting transactions.

Location; Kitale, Kenya

Responsibilities

Match purchase orders with invoices, delivery notes, goods received notes

Liaise with the supplier relations team to confirm that contract terms have been satisfied prior to processing payment

Maintain accurate records of invoices, payments and credit notes on the accounting system

Verify cash and inventory numbers on accounting system

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual tax declarations, including payroll, operating and business taxes

Prepare payables reports and other financial and analytical reports for review by management

Qualifications

The successful candidate will possess:

3+ years of bookkeeping experience, preferably in retail, at a company with over $100,000 USD in annual turnover, or at a leading regional or international accounting firm

Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration; CPA a plus but not required

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

Excellent accounting software user and administration skills, preferably Quickbooks

An enthusiastic team player and strong interpersonal skills.

A collaborative, team player with integrity and a desire to work in a dynamic, fast paced, start-up environment

Fluency in English (both oral and written) and the ability to communicate with sophistication within a business setting.

How to Apply

Apply To Position