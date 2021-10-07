Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 October 2021 – 40Forty Lounge is a popular club in Westlands where slay queens compete to expose flesh to male revellers.

The sexy slay queens, who are mostly college and university students, turn up at the popular joint rocking skimpy outfits that leave little for the male revellers to imagine.

Here are new juicy photos of sexy slay queens captured at the high-end lounge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.