Friday, October 22, 2021 – Revered human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has said if he dies today, no politician should be given a chance to address mourners during his funeral.

In a social media post after his Lukenya house was bombed by unknown people on Wednesday night, Mwangi revealed how politicians have been calling him to condemn the bombing but they cannot speak publicly.

“Your favourite leaders are calling me privately to condemn the bombing but they won’t say anything publicly lest they upset their political allies who sent the men who planted the explosives.

“If l die, don’t let any politician address my funeral.

“They’re not welcome at our home,” Mwangi stated.

Mwangi further pointed accusing fingers at Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua as the one responsible for the incident.

“I’m a resident of Machakos county. An hour ago Dr. Alfred Mutua thugs bombed my house (under construction), sank the foundation and robbed my workers…”

“I can’t go there now for safety reasons. I know it’s Mutua because he is a molester and an abusive man…” Mwangi said.

