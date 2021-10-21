Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Renowned human rights crusader and activist, Boniface Mwangi, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government of bombing his house in Lukenya, Machakos County.

Mwangi, who has been a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, in a series of tweets, claimed state agents, whom he described as thugs, bombed his house which was still under construction on Wednesday night.

The Pawa254 founder said the alleged bomb sank the foundation of the house, adding that the “thugs” also robbed his workers.

Mwangi said remnants of the explosives detonated on his house are still in the compound, further urging the various investigative agencies to move swiftly in their probe and bring the culprits to book.

“I’m not a criminal. I don’t do deals. I have never compromised my values.

“The State has blown up the house my family was building. The bullets, the explosives they used are on the scene.

“So what kind of a country are we living in?” he posed.

He intimated that the act may have been as a result of his activism work, however vowing that he shall not be intimated and will soldier on undeterred, despite what it costs him.

“All I ask is an open and transparent investigation. If speaking [the] truth will get me killed, I’m ready to die,” he said.

“I’m hurting, but my spirit isn’t broken. Even this will pass. If the government doesn’t go after the culprits, they shall survive to hunt me and hurt others,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST