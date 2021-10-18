Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – A photo has emerged of Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok’s wife counting huge sums of money with many speculating it might be the stolen county funds.

Bomet is one of the most poorly run counties in Kenya with many residents complaining of bad roads, lack of clean water, ill-equipped medical facilities, and massive corruption.

In the photo that was shared by blogger Abraham Mutai, Saline Barchok was photographed displaying opulence despite the people of Bomet suffering like rats in the hands of her husband, Governor Barchok.

“This is Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok’s wife.

“She posted this photo of her briefly on her WhatsApp holding bundles of money.

“This primitive display of opulence in a county where people don’t have clean drinking water is astounding.

“This is Insulting the poor folks of Bomet,” Mutai wrote and shared the photo of Saline Barchok.

Here is the photo

