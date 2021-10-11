Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 11, 2021 – Bomet Governor, Hillary Barchok, has said Deputy President William Ruto has the full backing of the Rift Valley region, which boasts of over 6 million votes, according to the recently released data by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In an interview with one of the local publications on Monday, Barchok said unlike in the past when the Rift Valley electorate was divided, in 2022 the entire region will support DP Ruto because he is their son.

“From the furthest corner of North Rift in Turkana to the extreme South of Rift Valley -Kajiado – the DP enjoys massive support never seen before in the history of Kenya and this is a matter political historians should keenly pay attention to,” Barchok said.

The county boss also said Raila Odinga is free to visit Rift Valley but should understand that the region settled on Ruto’s presidency in 2022 a long time ago.

“Raila Odinga is free to tour every part of the country, including Rift Valley, as the DP is doing. But when it comes to votes, Raila should be made aware that Rift Valley a long time ago settled on the DP. Ruto will beat Raila hands down in over 30 counties,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST