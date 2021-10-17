Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Billionaire businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi, has claimed to have the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) document between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

According to Wanjigi, the Deputy President has control of half of the government, as he witnessed the formation of the Uhuru-Ruto Jubilee government during the first term.

The businessman, who has declared his presidential bid, was keen to note that the agreement between Uhuru and Ruto was that the government positions were to be shared equally.

“I am the one in possession of the current government’s original MoU and the president has seen the document that divided the government into half, one half for Uhuru and the other for Ruto,” he stated.

Wanjigi noted that under the agreement, the president and his deputy each took the two main pillars of government.

“President Uhuru took the Security docket while his deputy took the Finance docket, for example, the former Cabinet Secretary for Treasury Henry Rotich was appointed by the president but from his deputy recommendation,” Wanjigi noted.

Wanjigi, who is seeking the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, has criticized Ruto’s bottom-up economic model citing that he already had the chance to implement his policies.

“Ruto has no credibility to bring up other economic models as he already had the chance to do so as he was in charge of the finance docket as per the MoU,” Wanjigi highlighted.

Wanjigi was keen to state that the problems facing Kenya’s economy started during the Jubilee government’s first term.

“It is during the current government’s first term where we have seen the government’s love for loan borrowing and as per the MoU, Ruto was responsible for the country’s economy,” Wanjigi stated.

He added that if the two agreed, he would reveal all the details contained in the power-sharing deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST