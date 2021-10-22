Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 has received a huge boost after former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, endorsed his bid.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Kabogo, who joined Raila Odinga during a political rally in Ruiru, Kiambu County, said he has joined Baba’s bandwagon since he has realised other presidential candidates are brokers and jokers.

“I would like to congratulate Raila Odinga for finding time to visit Kiambu.

“Don’t be misled by brokers. Welcome to the ground and listen to the people’s voices,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo also lambasted Deputy President William Ruto for telling leaders from Mt Kenya to fold their parties and join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

During the mammoth rally, Raila told residents he is the best candidate to succeed Uhuru next year.

He said Ruto and his allies are misleading Kenyans with the hustler narrative.

Raila said the DP’s allies were responsible for the delay of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He promised he will revive it next year.

“I would like to state that BBI will be back next year and nothing will stop reggae,” Raila said.

