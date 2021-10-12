Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the next President of Kenya, going by the latest data released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to the IEBC, areas perceived to be DP Ruto’s strongholds have recorded the highest turnout in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The electoral commission said though it has recorded a low turnout of voter registration in the country so far, areas in the Rift Valley region have recorded the highest voter registration.

The regions that have registered a high number of voter registration include Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Narok, Turkana, Baringo, Nandi, Mandera, West Pokot, Tana River, and Wajir counties.

On the other hand, regions that are perceived to be Ruto’s competitors’ strongholds registered low voter registration turnout. Seven of the bottom counties with the lowest turnout are from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

Those counties include Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Embu, Laikipia and Kirinyaga.

These counties have recorded less than two percent of the targeted voter registration numbers.

Other regions that have recorded the lowest targets include Coast, Nairobi, Nyanza, and Eastern.

IEBC also estimated that Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard will have over 6 million votes by the end of the voter registration exercise.

