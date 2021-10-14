Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost after one of the key Jubilee Party lieutenants from the Coastal region joined his party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Former Taita Taveta governor, John Mruttu, has declared that he has dumped the ruling coalition and is now a ‘hustler nation’ disciple.

Mruttu also announced that he will support Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 because he wants to be in the next government.

The former county boss further declared that he will vie for the Taita Taveta gubernatorial seat next year using UDA.

“Mimi nikisimama hapa kama kiongozi wenu nasimama na naibu wa rais na chama cha UDA.

“Officially nimeingia chama cha UDA. Na unga mkono Naibu wa rais katika maono yake mzuri kwa wananchi wa kawaida.

“Na mwaka ujao nitakuwa kwa kinyanganyiro nikipigania kiti cha ugovernor wa Taita Taveta na chama cha UDA”, Mruttu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST