Wednesday, 06 October 2021 – Pastor Victor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, and her new hunk boyfriend, Tash, have stunned Kenyans after serving serious couple goals.

From the photos that she posted online rocking matching outfits with her new man, it’s clear that she is drunk in love and she can’t hide it from her fans.

The mother of two unveiled the face of her boyfriend last month while celebrating their second anniversary.

She described him as a God-fearing man who always treats her with respect.

“Finally, it has been two years since we met each other and became good friends, what led thereafter no one can explain it.

“I had to take time to get to know you better.

“What really inspired me was how you feared God, respected me, and the love you showed towards me and the kids,” she wrote during the anniversary.

Here are the latest cute photos of the divorced gospel singer and her boyfriend looking like a match made in heaven.

