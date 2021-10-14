Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 October 2021 – A family in Nakuru is looking for a business lady who went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The missing lady, identified as Rahab Gathoni Mwega, used to run an Mpesa shop in Nakuru.

She has been missing for over a month now.

Efforts to trace her have been futile.

Her family has reported the matter to the DCI but so far, the sleuths have not managed to trace her whereabouts.

Here are photos of the missing lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.