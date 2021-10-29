Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 October 2021 – A college student has proposed to her long-term boyfriend.

According to social media reports, the lady, who is a final year student, popped the big question to her man and he said yes.

A Twitter user shared photos of the epic proposal and revealed that the lady said she cannot afford to lose her boyfriend.

In the photos shared online, the man is seen smiling as he stretches his hand for his girlfriend to put a ring on it.

This is amazing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.