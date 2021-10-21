Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has clarified that bars and restaurants will be closed at 11 pm after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the nationwide curfew on Wednesday.

In his daily briefing from the Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, Kagwe said bars and restaurants are supposed to close at 11 pm or the time stipulated in their licences.

“Following the announcement by President Kenyatta, I want to clarify that bars will now operate until 11 pm or as per their licensed operating hours,” Kagwe said but warned that the sitting capacity regulation set by the Ministry of Health will remain in force.

President Kenyatta on Wednesday ordered the immediate lifting of the coronavirus curfew in force from March 2020 and unveiled a stimulus package to try to revitalize the battered economy.

Uhuru announced his decision to end the dusk-to-dawn curfew to cheers and applause at an event to mark Mashujaa Day, a public holiday to honour those who contributed to the country’s independence struggle.

“With significant progress registered in the containment of Covid-19, it is now time to shift our focus from survival to co-existing with the disease,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the East African powerhouse hard, particularly in the vital tourism sector, and led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Kenya has reported 252,308 cases of the new coronavirus, including 5,238 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST