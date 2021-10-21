Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sopra CoE Specialist

The Position:

The IT Digital Channels Unit, within the Banking Systems Operations Department, is charged with the responsibility of Support, and Technical Operations, of the Digital Channels, and Middleware Systems within the Bank. The unit supports the Digital Banking in the areas of Mobile Banking, Card systems and Merchant Acquiring, Agent Banking, Internet Banking, and International Money Transfers (Both branches based and Digital IMTs).

The role of Sopra CoE Specialist is to co-ordinate and apply proven analytical and problem-solving skills to help validate requests through collaboration with other functional teams to ensure seamless resolution of Sopra issues to enable support business strategy and entrench best practices.

Responsibilities

Works closely with various business functions and advice on Best Practice on Sopra.

Manages contract performance and nurture skills that advances the IT Banking Systems Operations strategy on Sopra.

Evaluates and Reviews all Sopra incidents and requests before resolution.

Build and disseminate expert skills on Sopra support and issue resolution.

With team perform corrections on Sopra transactions with exceptions.

In liaison with relevant business unit, perform Product Creation for approved products.

In liaison with functional unit, supports Sopra-related projects.

With business, perform Product Optimization for requests on existing products.

Spearheads maintenance, traction, and resolution of system core functionalities i.e., Sopra platform.

Liaises with the Sopra vendor on escalated core issues for resolution.

Participates in the change management process by ensuring that requisite Sopra parameter requests are updated after a change promotion.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in an IT, Computer Science or Mathematics or related field from a recognized university.

Professional qualifications in ITIL or any IT related field.

4 years technology experience with at least 3 years’ experience in Digital Channels Administration.

2 years’ experience in Banking Operations, IT Projects & Quality Assurance.

Knowledge of emerging technologies in Mobile Banking and Internet Banking.

Able to work with a variety of customers and collaborate with technical teams in an agile environment.

Excellent communication skills.

How to Apply

The above position is demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Friday, 29th October 2021.

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Manager Digital Channels

The Position:

The IT Digital Channels Unit, within the Banking Systems Operations Department, is charged with the responsibility of Support, and Technical Operations, of the Digital Channels, and Middleware Systems within the Bank. The unit supports the Digital Banking in the areas of Mobile Banking, Card systems and Merchant Acquiring, Agent Banking, Internet Banking, and International Money Transfers (Both branches based and Digital IMTs).

The Manager, Digital Channels – Middleware Support is responsible for the overall availability, stability, scalability, and security of the KCB integration landscape including KCB ESB Platform and its suite of products and other integration services deployed within the bank. He/ she will work together with other technical application support, development teams, quality assurance team and SOA governance team to maintain a quality high throughput and high performing integration ecosystem. This role works in a highly available manner including an on-call requirement.

Key Responsibilities

Provide support for all Middleware/integration platforms and/or java container related issues and triage application issues as related to the J2EE container.

Implementing high availability, fault tolerant strategies, and load balancing based on IBM Integration Bus suite of products capabilities.

Manage middleware environments and provide support to application support and business teams. The job holder will also participate in quality assurance activities for integration related solutions before they are transitioned to production.

Work independently and collaboratively with other support teams to troubleshoot integration platforms, server performance issues and tune the environment based on findings to achieve desired outcomes.

Provide detailed incident reports and root cause analysis and suggest workarounds / interventions and/or solutions for recurring issues affecting Middleware applications. Continuously devise or modify procedures to solve complex and recurrent problems and maintaining a knowledge base of the known problems and solutions.

Periodic or adhoc patching of the middleware application environments – applying maintenance updates such as fix packs to the broker/integration nodes and ensuring the whole environment is up to date in relation to patching.

Monitoring all Middleware application environments – transactions, services, files transfers, operating system, database health and the environment in general and issue periodic consumable health status of the environment.

Manage/action service requests raised directly or escalated to the middleware & integration support team and within the pre-determined SLA .

Maintain an up-to-date detailed configuration matrix for all middleware services and the integration landscape / environment.

Creating a disaster recovery plan with run book and periodic planning for disaster recovery tests. Perform backup and recovery of the Middleware applications, and effectively support resolution of any post recovery issues. Maintaining the DR environment in ready state. In collaborations with other teams invoke fail over activities to the DR.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in an IT, Technical field, Computer Science or related field from a recognized university.

Professional qualifications in IT.

4 years technology experience with at least 3 years’ experience in:

ESB-SOA, web services concepts and integration technologies.

RDBMS experience working with large and high-performance databases.

Hands on experience with Linux and Windows operating systems.

Knowledge of Java, J2EE, XML.

Experience in shell scripting, networking, storage, and security concepts for different integration technologies.

Able to work with a variety of customers and collaborate with technical teams in an agile environment.

Excellent communication skills.

How to Apply

Manager Digital Channels

The Position:

The IT Digital Channels Unit, within the Banking Systems Operations Department, is charged with the responsibility of Support, and Technical Operations, of the Digital Channels, and Middleware Systems within the Bank. The unit supports the Digital Banking in the areas of Mobile Banking, Card systems and Merchant Acquiring, Agent Banking, Internet Banking and International Money Transfers (Both branches based and Digital IMTs).

The primary role of the Manager Digital Channels is to lead and coordinate the banks Mobile and other emerging channels initiatives. He/ She should have experience and expertise in mobile and internet based financial systems technologies as well as SMS and USSD connectivity. In addition, the role holder should have a good grasp of emerging channel technologies and applications and convergence of mobile and internet channels.

Key Responsibilities

Provide technical support for existing Agency, Mobile loans, Internet Banking, Mobile banking, C2B, B2C, Middleware Applications and support implementation of related projects.

Provide first level IT training and support to users in addition to keeping track of user issues and oversee their prompt resolution.

Delivering business quality solutions by ensuring that they are well tested and are rolled out in a manner that adheres to established business processes.

Work closely with IT Security to ensure that the Digital Channels are well secured and in implementing SSL and other encryption certificates for ensuring robust and secure Digital Channels services .

Routine system administration and management.

Maintain up to date system and user documentation.

Ensure compliance of SLAs by system vendors .

Develop real time online reports and monitoring tools to be able to track internet / mobile banking and internet acquiring system uptime and performance.

Continual Service Improvement by recommending and implementing upgrades or changes to the mobile & internet solutions for increased performance, security or business benefits .

Develop subject matter expert knowledge of Mobile banking and other payment banking technologies.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in an IT, Computer Science, or related field from a recognized university.

4 years technology experience with at least 3 years’ experience in digital channels administration.

1 year experience in Database Administration.

Knowledge of Mobile & Internet Banking technologies.

Experience working in a fast-paced agile environment.

Excellent communication skills.

How to Apply

Senior Manager Cloud Platforms

The Position:

Technology Infrastructure department oversees planning, deployment and operation of state-of-the-art infrastructure services that include server, storage, network, and databases that support mission critical services for the Bank.

The role holder will act as the leader a team of that is composed of technical experts on container management and middleware platforms that support business critical financial services for the Bank.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for ensuring conformance to security standards for all PaaS and middleware platforms.

Responsible for CapEx and OpEx planning within the cloud platforms and middleware domain.

Accountable for building, maintaining, and supporting high-performance, fault-tolerant, scalable, and distributed PaaS with Openshift and middleware platforms.

Provide leadership in interfacing with application development teams to ensure applications fit within the PaaS and middleware platforms with scalability, reliability and security designed.

Provide leadership and execution of automation of systems and services at massive scale to support scaling of digital services.

Provide leadership for adoption of the ‘open source first’ as a fit for the future initiative within the cloud and middleware domain.

Establish effective relationship with suppliers and partners to influence their plans and maximize value delivery from the relationship for all cloud and middleware platforms.

Lead a team of technical experts maintaining KCB PaaS and middleware systems running on diverse technologies such as RedHat Openshift and WS02.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in ICT related field or Electrical Engineering.

Professional Qualifications in RedHat Administration (RHCE/RHCSA), Openshift/Kubernetes, Cloud (AWS or Azure Architect/SysOps, JBOSS/Fuse/3Scale) and middleware platforms such as Oracle WebLogic, IBM WebSphere, TIBCO, WSO2, RedHat Fuse.

6 years progressive working experience in Linux administration with at least 5 years in middleware administration and 2 years in Docker/Openshift/Kubernetes administration.

Experience with IT automation with configuration management tools such as Ansible, Chef and Puppet.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

Senior Software Quality Engineer

The Position:

The Senior Software Quality Engineer is responsible for architecting new automated test strategies and frameworks, in addition to creating, implementing, and automating testing in support of software test requirements. The Senior Software Quality Engineer works with QA Analysts to develop, maintain, and enhance the test automation framework and automation infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

Test strategy formulation which includes decomposing the business and technical requirements into test scenarios, defining test data requirements, managing test case creation, devising contingencies plans and other testing preparation activities.

Lead formal reviews of test plans, designs, and requirements documents with cross-functional teams.

Accurately predict the amount of effort required for projects QA activities and tasks.

Develops plans and schedules based on these predictions.

Implement Test Automation leveraging test automation frameworks.

Executes and reports on planned tests, report and manage defects, regress software fixes for new and existing products, assist development with replicating and debugging problems and develop new test automation solutions as needed.

Coach and mentor QA Analysts in modern approaches for execution of testing efforts

Architect, implement and manage automated suites of black-box and white-box test scripts.

Research, Develop and/or Recommend tools to assist QA Analysts in test planning, execution, and reporting.

Utilize tools such as code coverage tools to assess the coverage of test suites and make recommendations for additional test cases.

Lead monitoring of test execution across multiple code branches and multiple platforms and performing code reviews.

Management and maintenance of Test Environments.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should meet the following criteria:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology or a related field of study.

ITIL Foundation/ ISTQB / ISTQB Agile Tester Certification / Certified Test Engineer (CSTE) / Certified Software Quality Analyst (CSQA) / Certified Associate in Software Testing (CAST) / CMSQ (Certified Manager of Software Quality) is required.

Certification in PRINCE II (Practitioner) / AgilePM / PMI-ACP / Certified Agile Project Manager (IAPM) / Certified Scrum Master (CSM) will be added advantage.

Have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in software development with at least 3 years in test automation.

Exceptional interpersonal skills, including teamwork, facilitation, and negotiation.

How to Apply

