Tuesday, 26 October 2021 – A twitter user sparked reactions after he went to one of the shops in Karen to buy a bicycle, only to discover that some of the bicycles cost as high as Ksh 590,000.

He shared photos of the expensive bikes on Twitter and hilariously wrote, “Went to Hardy Karen to look for a road bike. Shooketh is an understatement,”

As you are struggling to make ends meet, just know there are Kenyans who are splashing more than Ksh 500,000 on a bicycle.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST