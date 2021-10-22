Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 October 2021 – Former gospel singer Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati has leaked a selfie video in bed with his wife Diana Marua.

In the video, Bahati is seen filming his wife in the middle of the night as she tries to sleep.

She looks worn out after a long day.

Diana commands him to sleep but he keeps filming while laughing.

She then slaps the phone away from her face saying, “Aiii babeeeee.”

Check out the video below.

His music rival, Willy Paul, also posted a steamy video with his new girlfriend.

They were cuddling in his house and whispering sweet nothings to each other.

Here’s the video.

