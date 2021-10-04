Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, is set to give a direction on the leaders to elect in Western Kenya come 2022.

Speaking in Bungoma County on Saturday, Atwoli said he will draw a list of Western Kenya leaders aspiring for different positions, from the parliamentary seats to gubernatorial seats, that he wants the electorate to vote in come 2022.

According to Atwoli, his team is already on the ground collecting data and carrying out thorough research on the suitability of candidates and that the outcome would be made public at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega before the end of the year.

“Don’t play, I will give you a list of the next leaders in the Western region.

“Be it Members of Parliament or Governors. I will read out the names at Bukhungu Stadium on December 31, 2021,” Atwoli stated.

The COTU boss warned the residents of Western Kenya that some leaders will give them a raw deal if elected, hence the need to have the list of preferential leaders before the end of the year.

Atwoli was speaking in the presence of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who toured various parts of the Western region in a bid to woo the voters to support his 2022 presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST