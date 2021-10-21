Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has said Luhya community members will not suffer if Ruto becomes President because many are cooks and watchmen.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Atwoli said the people who will suffer the most under Ruto’s dictatorial regime are Kikuyus since many are businessmen and women.

Atwoli’s comments came while questioning people from the Mt Kenya region which presidential candidate will serve their interest if elected between Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“You people in Central Province you should ask yourself, in whose hands will you be safe?” he questioned.

“Luhyas and people from Western Kenya are used to salaries, being cooks and watchmen.

“But you people in Central Kenya, in whose hands will you be safe?” he added.

