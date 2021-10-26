Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 October 2021 – COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, is on the spot after it emerged that he has been using police to harass residents of Bofa Kilifi County, where he has built a house near a public beach.

According to the residents, Atwoli has instructed police who guard his home to deny them access to the public beach since he moved into the area.

This was revealed on Monday after he shared a photo on his Twitter handle hosting Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu and David Murathe at his lavish Bofa Home.

“Your Bofa home has become a nuisance to the people of Kilifi. We can’t access Kwa Ngala beach like before.

“Aps( administration police officers) chasing residents. Life saver signs and all manner of restrictions. Tuachie bahari tujivinjari buana,” a resident told Atwoli.

“Afadhali ukasema kaka. Haya maudhi and maonevu yafaa kuisha. Tulikua twaishi kwa amani kabla aje,” another resident wrote.

Another resident alleged that Atwoli is planning to grab the public beach.

“A public beach about to be completely grabbed. Ameweka ata polisi washike doria,” he wrote.

However, Atwoli told off the residents and denied that he has instructed police to deny the locals access to the beach.

“As I have told you before, the beach has not been closed for the locals.

“The signpost was planted by Kilifi County after realizing that lives were being lost in the ocean without a rescue team around for safety purposes,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.